Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Buys C$247,325.40 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$19.04 and a 1-year high of C$28.19. The company has a market cap of C$38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 551.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.15.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4231266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABX

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.