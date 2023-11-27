Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

