BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRBR. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.93.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

