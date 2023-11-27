Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 706 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5,883.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Markel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 71,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 77,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,862,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,442.25 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,447.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,422.52.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

