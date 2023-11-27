Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,314 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

