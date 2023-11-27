BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys $5,710,010.12 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 388,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,010.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,127,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,394,127.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,979.24.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $468,111.54.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,475,832.40.
  • On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $126,817.88.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.
  • On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,401.25.
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $928,363.44.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

