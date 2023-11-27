BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 1,714,415.40 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 124,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.80 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,415.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,868,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 191,378,924.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.86 per share, with a total value of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.74 per share, with a total value of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.63 per share, for a total transaction of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.48 per share, with a total value of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.71 per share, with a total value of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 13.82 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,827,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,546,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

