BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,868,645.78 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.86 per share, with a total value of 2,868,645.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,743,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 190,489,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.80 per share, with a total value of 1,714,415.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.74 per share, with a total value of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.59 per share, with a total value of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.63 per share, with a total value of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.48 per share, with a total value of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.36 per share, with a total value of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.71 per share, with a total value of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.75 per share, with a total value of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.15 per share, with a total value of 751,180.60.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BMEZ stock opened at 13.82 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.22.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

