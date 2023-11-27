Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) vs. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Critical Survey

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -36.92% -24.91% -21.34% Blueprint Medicines -256.57% -153.79% -46.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Blueprint Medicines 2 2 7 1 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Blueprint Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus price target of $75.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Intra-Cellular Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intra-Cellular Therapies is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Blueprint Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $250.31 million 22.85 -$256.26 million ($1.61) -36.91 Blueprint Medicines $204.04 million 20.39 -$557.52 million ($9.19) -7.45

Intra-Cellular Therapies has higher revenue and earnings than Blueprint Medicines. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blueprint Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Blueprint Medicines on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. It is also involved in developing Lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of various depressive disorders, as well as additional neuropsychiatric indications. In addition, the company is developing Lenrispodun (ITI-214) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, heart failure, CNS, and other disorders; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333 for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered thyroid carcinoma, medullary thyroid carcinoma, and other solid tumors; BLU-701 and BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

