BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BowFlex Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. BowFlex has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BowFlex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BowFlex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BowFlex by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BowFlex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BowFlex by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BowFlex by 24.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

BowFlex Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

