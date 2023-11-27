BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. BP has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. BP’s payout ratio is 20.33%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

