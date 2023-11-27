British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTLCY shares. BNP Paribas raised British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

