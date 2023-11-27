Brokerages Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Target Price at C$23.94

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.86 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.76 million, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

