Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $127.63

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

