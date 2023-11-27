Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $19.51

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

BILI stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Bilibili has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $52,090,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

