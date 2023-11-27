Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $22.20

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNX. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

