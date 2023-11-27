Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $34.67

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 121.68%.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 185,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.