Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 372.14

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.66).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 0.2 %

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

JD opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,705.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.12 ($2.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.