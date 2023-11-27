Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 372.14

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.66).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on JD
JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 0.2 %
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.