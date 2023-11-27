Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $14.03

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KEY

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after purchasing an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.