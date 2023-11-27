Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $11.91

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.