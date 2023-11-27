Brokerages Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) PT at $13.67

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts have commented on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.00. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

