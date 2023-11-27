Brokerages Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) PT at $13.67

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several research analysts have commented on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.00. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 170.66% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
