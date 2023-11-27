Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $88.29

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

