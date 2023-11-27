Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$71.58

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.58.
Several analysts have issued reports on RCI.B shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.50%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
