Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $152.88

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.88.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
