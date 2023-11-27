Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $152.88

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.