Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $36.80

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.