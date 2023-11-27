Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of CABA opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.50. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,361 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $25,820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,768 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 824,641 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 820,223 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

