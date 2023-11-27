Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $7,829,433.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,362 shares of company stock worth $15,113,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

