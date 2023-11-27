Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,600 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.30% of Campbell Soup worth $41,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

