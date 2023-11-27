Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$112.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total transaction of C$279,893.13. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total transaction of C$279,893.13. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,958 shares of company stock worth $6,730,380. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$97.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.94 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4789762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

