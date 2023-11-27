Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$112.75.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$97.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.94 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.08.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4789762 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
