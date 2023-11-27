Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
