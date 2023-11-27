Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of CNTA opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $652.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.28. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

