Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 138 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 138 ($1.73).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LON:CNA opened at GBX 148.55 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.69. The company has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 82.54 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,835.33 ($2,296.17). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $389,401. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

