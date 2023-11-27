Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of Chase stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.06. Chase has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chase by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 3.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chase by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

