Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.93.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
