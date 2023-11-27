Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.93.

TSE:CGX opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$529.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.83. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

