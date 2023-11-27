Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 13,100 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Smartsheet worth $28,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $36,269,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.73 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

