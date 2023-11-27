Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 13,916 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.98% of nLIGHT worth $28,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 39.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,559,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 58.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

LASR opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $560.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

