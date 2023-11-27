Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,820 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.95% of Clear Secure worth $33,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 1.38. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

