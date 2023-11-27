Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.59% of Livent worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Livent by 100.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $45,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 68.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Trading Down 2.7 %

LTHM opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.