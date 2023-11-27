Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.34% of OSI Systems worth $46,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $14,044,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $10,154,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $9,310,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $7,838,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,663,821.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $2,591,788.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at $64,663,821.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,805 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $120.49 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

