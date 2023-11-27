Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 89,639 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,639 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.86% of Brookfield Renewable worth $48,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Mangham Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

