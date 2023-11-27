Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Williams-Sonoma worth $34,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $183.54 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $183.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

