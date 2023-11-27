Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of nVent Electric worth $38,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

