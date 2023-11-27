Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.59% of Viavi Solutions worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 806.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

