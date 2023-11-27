Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 38,087 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of M&T Bank worth $42,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

