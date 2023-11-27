Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 7,184 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.55% of Jamf worth $37,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Report on JAMF

Jamf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.