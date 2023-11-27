Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.24% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,010,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 926.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 878,476 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of -0.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

