Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 15,494 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Avantor worth $43,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in Avantor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

