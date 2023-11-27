Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cooper Companies worth $46,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $571,864,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $339.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.74 and a 1-year high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

