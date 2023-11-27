Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $29.51 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,618,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,508,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $133,345,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1,877.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth $22,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

