Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Ameren worth $48,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,235,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

AEE opened at $77.17 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.